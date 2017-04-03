Chautauqua: The richest sprinter in Australian history, who might get a little richer

Chautauqua has become the first Australian sprinter to break the $8 million mark on Saturday, pulling off an incredible finish from out of nowhere to not only completely sink the heart of Gai Waterhouse, but also win his third TJ Smith Stakes in a row.
The ‘grey flash’, as he is appropriately named, came from the back of the field in the final 200 metres in what looked to be a run race, flying home with incredible pace to pass the post a neck ahead of English.
The gelding overtook legendary mare Black Caviar as Australia’s richest sprinter, moving up past the unprecedented mark of $8 million prizemoney. But he is far from done.
Jockey on the day, Tommy Berry, was quick to praise him, even making a curious comparison that will come to light later in the year.
“For a horse who races the way he does – back in the field, a lot of the time he’s got to come around them – his strike rate can’t be that good,” Berry said.
“He seems to overcome difficulties in races, like Winx does. That’s what good horses do.”
With a historic new event on the racing calendar just over the horizon later this year, the possibility of breaking Makybe Diva’s all-time Australian prizemoney record has become a reality.
Aptly named The Everest, the Randwick sprint to be run in October will be a Group 1 over 1,200 metres and carries a whopping $10 million purse.
The race will become the richest in Australia and the richest turf race anywhere on the planet, because why not.
Chautauqua has been signed up for the historic event and is already the short-priced favourite, and why wouldn’t he be, running at the perfect distance on a track he has dominated for the past three years.
Such is the anticipation and regard for his pure pace on the sprinting distance, Chautauqua has pushed Winx aside as race favourite, an astonishing feat considering Winx hasn’t been anywhere out of the one dollar range for a race win since the historic streak really began.
The winner’s prize pool of $5.8 million at The Everest would push Chautauqua up within touching distance of Makybe Diva’s $14.52 million mark.
He’s in a two-horse race with Winx to try and topple the mark. The later is just ahead of Chautauqua at the moment, with a touch over $10 million at this stage.
Chautauqua is expected to be spelled in the lead up to the money-fuelled race and talk has already begun of a streak-breaking win over Winx.
With incredible finishing power and some final sector times that put the rest of the field to shame, it will be a tough ask to stop this particular grey sprinter from making history sooner rather than later.
James Mathers said | April 3rd 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I’m not keen on comparisons albeit they are inevitable. Chautauqua is an amazing horse, a spectacular horse, a champion.
Without getting carried away with the moment I thought last Saturday’s win was the most exciting sporting moment in my life. I have exercised my mind and thought of some of the great Olympic track events, some of the nailbiting cricket and rugby tests, Australia’s win in the America’s Cup and other major sporting contests but last Saturdays win by Chautauqua was at the top of the pinnacle.
I liken it to a former heavyweight world champion being on the canvas throughout the 15 rounds but rising for a knockout delivery in the last seconds of the fight. It was “Rocky” stuff. The theatre and the excitement was so special and there is something magical about a beautiful big grey horse surging to victory down the outside.
If racing could produce that sort of spectacle the crowds would be back in droves. The prize money doesn’t matter, it’s irrelevant. What mattered was that it was a big race and a prestigious race.
I loved it!