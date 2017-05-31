State of Origin Game 1 crystal ball predictions: Picking the winner, man of the match and much more

And so State of Origin is upon us once again. Finally. But who’s going to take the series opener in Queensland? Who’s going to dominate the game and take home man-of-the-match honours? We’ve got the answers right here, thanks to our stable of rugby league know-it-alls.

Who will win: Queensland.

Margin: Four points.

Player of the match: Cameron Smith.

First try scorer: Dane Gagai.

One thing that definitely will happen: A low-scoring, defensive game.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A sin-binning for anything other than punching.

Who will win: New South Wales.

Margin: Seven points (19-12).

Player of the match: James Maloney.

First try scorer: Jarryd Hayne.

One thing that definitely will happen: Gus Gould will mention “Queensland spirit” ten times.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: The game won’t start at the scheduled time.

Who will win: New South Wales.

Margin: Six points.

Player of the match: James Maloney.

First try scorer: James ‘Teddy’ Tedesco.

One thing that definitely will happen: Queensland won’t score more than 12 points.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce scoring the match-winning try.

Who will win: Queensland.

Margin: Seven points.

Player of the match: Cooper Cronk.

First try scorer: Dane Gagai.

One thing that definitely will happen: There’ll be a dropped ball not propelled towards an opponent’s try line called knock-on. Nothing to do with Origin per se, it’s just a Thing of mine, the Death of the Knock-back, and the lack of adherence to the actual rule of the game.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: a Scrum win against the loose head and feed. See above.

Who will win: The mighty Blues

Margin: 14-12

Player of the match: Mitchell Pearce. An Origin hero north of the border, Pearce will enter Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night with nothing to lose and everything to gain. But unlike previous campaigns, Pearce is much better equipped to cope with the immense pressure and expectations that come along with being the NSW halfback. Being featured on A Current Affair will do that to you. Without having to compete with Paul Gallen for quality ball at first receiver, Pearce will finally get his Frank Sinatra moment and do it his way. Look for him to have an absolute corker.

First try scorer: Jarryd Hayne. He loves the big stage, and there’s no stage bigger in Australian sport. But with mobile phones not allowed on the field, viewers will be robbed of the full Jarryd experience. Just imagine the 140 character insights Hayne could provide to his legions of followers seconds after crossing the stripe! Channel Nine are said to be investigating this technology.

One thing that definitely will happen: Horrendous commentary bias. In the aftermath of the NSW victory, Paul Vautin will talk at great length about the bravery shown by Queensland on the night, immediately establishing underdog status for Game 2. Phil Gould will counter by declaring that this is the start of the Blues’ new decade of dominance.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A last-gasp victory. Queensland will not score in the last two minutes to win the game. They just won’t. Not again. I refuse to even entertain the thought. Even so, I might take a toilet break with around 90 seconds to go and come back just in times for the tears and handshakes.

Who will win: New South Wales.

Margin: 14.

Player of the match: Nathan Peats.

First try scorer: Nathan Peats.

One thing that definitely will happen: Nathan Peats will school a Cameron Smith distracted by CBA negotiations and refereeing responsibilities.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Probably all of the above.

Who will win: Queensland – are New South Wales even permitted to win under the current rules?

Margin: One point, because that’s the most painful way for NSW to lose.

Player of the match: The Shaun Marsh of rugby league, Mitchell Pearce.

First try scorer: No tries scored. All points from field goals.

One thing that will definitely happen: Sterlo will circle a player who misread a cut-out pass.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A kicking duel (sadly).

Who will win: Queensland.

Margin: Two points.

Player of the match: Josh McGuire – taking over from Corey Parker, he has giant shoes to fill and can do so.

First try scorer: Josh Papalii.

One thing that definitely will happen: Four tries or fewer in a game dominated by defence.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce getting man of the match.

Who will win: Queensland.

Margin: Eight points.

Player of the match: Cooper Cronk.

First try scorer: Dane Gagai.

One thing that definitely will happen: Full credit will be paid to the boys.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: The game starting on time.

Who will win: New South Wales

Margin: Eight points

Player of the match: Boyd Cordner

First try scorer: Dane Gagai

One thing that definitely will happen: Michael Morgan will start, relegating Anthony Milford to the bench and rendering all our conspiracy theories true.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Andrew Fifita going the entire match without making at least one really dumb, careless and ill-timed error. The guy’s an incredible player, buy my god he is prone to the odd brain fade.