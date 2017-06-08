Ferguson out as Godolphin continues to unravel

Godolphin’s recent controversies and struggles have continued after their global chief executive John Ferguson stepped down following reported internal pressure.

Ferguson was the target of veteran Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor on Monday after the Racing Post published comments from the Emirati outlining his displeasure with Ferguson’s position at Godolphin.

This has led Ferguson to step down in what he believes to be the best move for the wealthy stable in the long run.

“This course of action is best for everyone,” said Ferguson.

“Given the recent articles in the media, it was clear my position was untenable.

“What matters is the future, and my stepping down will allow everyone to draw a line under things and move forward.”

Ferguson had been in charge of the mega stable since 2014, reporting to the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President of the UAE and founder of Godolphin, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Despite only holding the position for under three years, he had been a part of Godolphin for a quarter of a century and a constant force behind the rise of the famous stable dating back to the early 90s.

This comes just one month after Godolphin’s Australian Head Trainer John O’Shea left the stable just three years into his five-year run in the role.

This was another case of a rift within the ranks as it was rumoured O’Shea had heat with Henry Plumptre, the Managing Director of Godolphin Australia, that led to his leave.

Now with Bin Suroor coming out so publicly against one of his own managers, the stable looks to be in rough waters at the moment.

A long-serving member of the stable himself, Bin Suroor was blunt in his assessment of Ferguson, believing that his time as chief executive made it difficult to operate internally.

“The last three years without Simon Crisford (former Godolphin racing manager) has not been the same, has not been easy,” Bin Suroor said.

“Last year it didn’t suit me at all. Everything was top-class in past times, from the work-riders to the people in the office. Now I’m trying to build that up again for the future.”

He even spoke of ignoring Ferguson’s place on the management ladder, stating that he only deals with the Sheikh himself now.

“Now Sheikh Mohammed makes the decisions at Stanley House, nobody else,” he said.

In a statement released by the wealthy stable, they have announced that the current managing director of Godolphin in Ireland, Joe Osborne, will take over Ferguson’s role as an Interim Chief Executive.

It’s not certain as to where Ferguson will go now, he only just gave up his license as a jumps racing trainer 12 months ago to more closely pursue his duties at Godolphin.