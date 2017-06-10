Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

There are some good bets to be found at Doomben this weekend. (Image: Tristan Rayner)

It was a pretty good effort last week with a Damien Oliver special getting Payroll home, and Super Haze taking care of the field in Adelaide.

Let’s continue the good fortune this Saturday. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Win: Doomben, Race 3 – Number 1: Religify

Forgive and forget he went around last time out. He had an outstanding first-up win in the Prime Minister’s Cup at the Gold Coast before going to the Lord Mayor’s Cup a fortnight back at Eagle Farm.

And he just isn’t a wet tracker, running accordingly. Back on top of the ground now, well… gee, he will take some beating.

Each way: Doomben, Race 5 – Number 12: River Racer

Horrible racing pattern, but I think she gets a great chance to put a big win on her CV. Her effort in the Fred Best a fortnight back was just unbelievable given how far back she was and the long run she had to make to get as close as she did to Niccanova.

She has a really good record at Doomben and is crying out for the mile, which she gets here.

Win: Flemington, Race 3 – Number 4: Military Reign

One of the better bets on the program at Flemington. Speed demon from Perth who comes here as a great winning hope in a relatively thin race. Sat on speed in the Roma Cup last time out and kicked hard but was no match for the Group 1 performed Rock Magic.

Back to 1000 metres is perfect, he should lead and take some beating against some horses who are better over further.

Each way: Randwick, Race 3 – Number 10: Can’t Skate

No confidence at the meeting due to the weather, so just a peanut each way on this mare. Handy mare for Greg Dury who can perform well when she’s on song.

First-up last time in, she arguably should have won a Highway at Rosehill. If they go hard in front, she will be the one charging.

Win: Morphettville Parks, Race 3 – Number 1: Honey Steel’s Gold

Can get $2.50 for this if shopping right. My eyes, he jumps clean, he’s a $1.50 chance because his flat speed is just far superior to anything engaged here.

He ran in the Australian Hurdle at Sandown a fortnight back where he looked to jump well and was good, but Renew is a star, so no match there. This is a big drop in depth and provided he jumps cleanly, he wins.