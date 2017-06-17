Wallabies vs Scotland: International rugby live scores, blog

The Wallabies will be looking to build on their winning start to the June international window when they come up against a Scotland side fresh off a victory of their own. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEST).

Australia kicked off their Test season with a fairly confident win over Fiji, putting in a performance that saw them bag five tries to two to take a 37-14 win in Melbourne.

While certainly a strong performance and a fast start, the performance left a little to be desired as coach Michael Cheika looks to iron out the kinks leading into the Rugby Championship.

For Scotland, they galloped past Italy last week in Singapore thanks mainly to a blitz on either side of halftime that saw them score four tries in a 10-minute period.

The 34-13 win is a perfect start for new coach Gregor Townsend who took over the reigns of the national side just last month having played over 80 games for the Scots.

These two sides have some very interesting recent history.

The last two games ended in thrilling, and slightly controversial, one-point win for Australia, continuing a run that has seen the last five games against each other end with a margin of six points or less.

A Tevita Kuridrani five-pointer in the dying minutes got the Wallabies home 23-22 in Edinburgh last year, but it will be the quarter-final loss to Australia in the 2015 World Cup that will be motivating the Scots today.

With a two-point lead in the dying seconds, referee Craig Joubert gave the Wallabies a penalty in the 80th minute that should never have been and Bernard Foley slotted it to win by a single point.

This will be the first time these two have played in Sydney in 13 years, dating back to 2004 when the Wallabies, led by George Gregan, beat the Scots four times in one year.

Cheika has made just the one alteration to his starting side that beat Fiji last week and it’s a forced change.

Brumbies winger Henry Speight has been ruled out with a hamstring strain, opening the door for Reds flier Eto Nabuli to make his international debut.

Cheika has also made one change to his bench with Scott Sio returning to the squad from a knee injury, shifting Toby Smith out of the side.

For Scotland, Townsend has made bulk changes after the Italy win, naming eight alterations.

Johnny Gray has been named to make his way back in the side, fresh off the disappointment of being snubbed by the Lions tour and rested for the Italy game.

Gray is one of five changes to the scrum, with an entirely new front row of Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson taking jumpers one to three respectively.

Ryan Wilson has taken the no.8 spot as well.

In the backline, Greig Tonks has replaced Duncan Taylor at fullback, with the later being shifted across to the left wing.

Prediction

It’s been fireworks when these two sides have clashed over the last few years.

Scotland will be hurting without their key players Tommy Seymour and star fullback Stuart Hogg who are both on Lions duty in New Zealand.

The Wallabies played well and clicked for the most part as a unit despite a few positional changes and new faces in the line-up, and they should only get stronger the more they play together.

With all but the same team, the home ground advantage and a slightly depleted Scottish lineup, the Wallabies should be able win.

Australia to win by 13.

Join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 3pm (AEST).