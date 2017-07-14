Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was a mixed bag for the five tips last week, with Awesome Pluck and Nonpariel going close while Eat My Trust got the win at Doomben. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One

Win: Rosehill, Race 1 – Number 4, Siege Of Quebec

Beautifully bred colt for Coolmore and the Waterhouse/Bott yard who debuted at Newcastle where he was crunched in betting. The punters got it spot on as he led all the way under Avdulla and fought on strongly, which is what he showed in the trials, and drew clear late. Maps well here and I think he will lap up the seven furlongs.

Bet Two

Win: Rosehill, Race 8 – Number 3, Collateral

Looks a great bet not just at Rosehill but Australia wide for the weekend. Won four straight before going to Warwick Farm last Saturday and to be frank, it was a slaughter from Heywood, and he admitted post race it wasn’t a good ride. Should have won, but tactics cost him. Clark back on, good draw, hard fit, little depth… wins.

Bet Three

Win: Caulfield, Race 7 – Number 6, Chocolate Holic

Most interesting runner for me right across Australia. I said on Twitter that this horse could be the best Western Australian horse Darren Weir will saddle up, and that is including Black Heart Bart.

Before he left West Australia, he trialled brilliantly, better than Scales Of Justice, a high class WA horse himself. 1100 metres is short of his best, but he is a big watch because I think he will get to Group 1 level eventually.

Bet Four

Win: Caulfield, Race 8 – Number 4, Grey Street

I think she can turn the tables on Sullivan Bay. Grey Street chased that mare here a fortnight back at the same track and distance, the Caulfield 1200m. She tried really hard to reel in the leader but it just packed too many punches. Maps much better here from the inside gate and that was her first run in a month, so she has room for improvement. Looks the one.

Bet Five

Each-way: Sunshine Coast, Race 7 – Number 8, Paragon

Great each-way play for mine in the Queensland Cup. Did a great job in defeat two back in the Ipswich Cup behind Self Sense before going to the Caloundra Cup. The tempo was clearly against him but he fought on well in defeat behind Supply And Demand. The brutal two miles will really suit this one better and I think he could be last man standing.