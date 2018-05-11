Behind the barriers: Five bets for Doomben and Morphettville

Group l racing is the key focus at Doomben and Morphettville this Saturday with Redzel and In Her Time and clashing in the Doomben 10,000, while Weir and Lane are looking to continue their purple patch via Leicester in the South Australian Derby.

Here are my five suggested plays across the meetings.

Bet One – Win – Doomben Race One Number 12 Tango Rain

Short but should be winning. Heavily backed when resuming in the Gold Rush at Hawkesbury and after getting a somewhat soft lead, he didn’t find much in the straight behind Glenall. Senior jock back on, leads for fun, handles give in the track…looks his race for mine.

Bet Two – Each Way – Doomben Race Five Number 11 Sizzling Ace

She looks one of the better each way gambles across Australia this weekend. Resumed three weeks back over the 1050m here where she got a mile back off them in the run but chased hard all the way to just miss out on picking up Pennino. Confident she’s the one to follow from that race and she’s crying out for 1200m.

Bet Three – Win – Doomben Race Eight Number 1 Redzel

Sticking with the class and we are getting black figures now so I’ll dive in. He lost no admirers for mine in the TJ when beaten by Trapeze Artist. That horse was just electric that afternoon and proved far too good.

Trial behind English was solid enough, he won this race last year and is obviously a much better horse 12 months on.

Bet Four – Win – Morphettville Race One Number 7 Falcool

Quite keen on this bloke to make a winning debut for Will Clarken. Former Victorian who is having his first run for Will Clarken and I’ll say it again, he rivals Waller and Weir as the best trainer in Australia at improving tried horses.

Trialled up enormous last week at Strathalbyn and don’t be worried that he was ridden out. Inside was quicksand that morning and at the race meeting the day prior, and they smashed the clock relative to that trial session. Very keen to see what he does.

Bet Five – Win – Race Seven Number 3 Leicester

If he is allowed to produce his turn of foot, he should be winning. I think if he’s made to run a strong 2500m, I think he’s a risk, but I don’t see them going hard here, so his turn of foot, I’m hoping, will come to the fore. Chairman’s win was dominant and he looks the one to beat.

