Behind the barriers: Five bets for Scone and Caulfield

The Scone Carnival wraps up on Saturday with a blacktype filled eight race program while nine races will be run and won at Caulfield.

Here are my five suggested plays across the meetings.

Bet One – Win – Scone Race One Number 6 Equipped

He’s not one of mine but I think he’s the one with upside to go close. I thought he was poison odds last Saturday at Newcastle for a horse with a horrible winning strike rate, but he absolutely bolted in, albeit aided by a soft lead, which is what he’ll get here if they go forward again.

Hard fit, in form, I think he’ll give a sight.

Bet Two – Win – Scone Race Four Number 1 Villermont

I thought he’d be fav so at the moment, I think you are getting overs. I am hoping Ciaron Maher has realised that at this moment in tine, 1600m is probably too far. Yes, he won last time out at Doomben over 1630m, but he was helped by a lovely D Browne steer.

Back to 1400m looks perfect, hard fit, has class…I’m very keen on his chances.

Bet Three – Win – Scone Race Six Number 10 Osborne Bulls

Looks one of the best of the day. I think perhaps the ride cost him the win last time out at Randwick when getting a mile back and only going down a lip by Tribal Wisdom. Scone 1300m sitting off a fast tempo just looks the perfect recipe and he could easily blow these away.

Bet Four – Each Way – Caulfield Race Two Number 4 Selenia

If we get a wet track, she’s bred to swim and at $11 I’ll happily entertain her each way. Wasn’t too bad first up here behind Crystal Fountain before racing down the straight on Anzac Day and not handling the course I think behind Milwaukee. Back Caulfield, draws to park off a good speed and Parnham steers.

Bet Five – Win – Race Eight Number 2 Furrion

Looks the good thing on the program. On trial for a Derby trip to Brisbane so I’ll be keen to see how he handles the step up to 2000m. Looked a moral during the Warrnambool Carnival and won accordingly under Brad Rawiller over 1700m, absolutely spanking them.

Looks a Group l horse and I’d be surprised if he didn’t beat this.

