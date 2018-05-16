Past the post: May 12 blackbookers

Great racing right across on Australia this weekend, mainly from Morphettville and Doomben, but there were still some tidy meetings at Scone and Caulfield.

Here are the blackbookers from Saturday.

Scone:

Race Six Number 4 Invincible Gem (3rd)

Don’t think many speed maps had this girl giving Osborne Bulls a start and from that point on, she was always in trouble Thought she did a really good job in defeat and she’s on target to head to Brisbane. But she can’t sit that far back and expect to win because the races will only get harder from now on.

OSBORNE BULLS is given a polished ride by @RachelK11 finding the splits in the Godolphin blue colours and collects the major prize in race 6 at @sconeraceclub today and making it a double on the day for the star apprentice pic.twitter.com/VADVg5ESiz — David Fox (@treelopper) May 12, 2018

Race Seven Number 6 Nurse Kitchen (7th)

First run for Kris Lees and I thought it was the eye catcher of the day. She impressed me at the trials and I had her in the numbers, not expecting a win but hoping she’d run on late and that is exactly what she did in restricted room. Looking forward to seeing her step up in trip with added fitness and a drop of rain wouldn’t hurt.

The @jason1coyle-trained Siren's Fury proves too good in the sprint and continues her excellent form this prep with a big upset in the Group 3 Dark Jewel Classic @sconeraceclub. pic.twitter.com/pva8FM0ZFA — TAB (@tabcomau) May 12, 2018

Caulfield:

Race One Number 6 That Song (2nd)

I think he’ll turn out to be the best horse from the race. Start was costly. Just got tightened soon after jumping which spat him out the back to last whereas the fav was on speed with clear air. That Song did a really good job to get as close as he did and the market support suggested he’s talented, so I’ll be keen to see him again.

Race Four Number 5 Platinum Angel (1st)

Sitting wide certainly no disadvantage for the afternoon, but this girl was dominant. Did the work herself early before eventually getting a drag up on the turn and once Ethan Brown clicked her up, she darted away and her class was evident late. Not sure what’s left for her this prep but she’s done a great job.

The two favourites battle it out, with Platinum Angel gaining the upper hand over the concluding stages. 📹: https://t.co/kMDWLVIkpb pic.twitter.com/4ifGoYosam — Racing.com (@Racing) May 12, 2018

Race Six Number 1 Bel Sonic (2nd)

He’ll be winning a race or two this prep. First up for nearly half a year, 58kg, testing track…the set up didn’t look great but he had trialled well and ran right up to that, only getting pipped late by the hard fit Exceltara. If he naturally improves off that into next start, it’ll take a good one to get past him I think.

Doomben:

Race Five Number 11 Sizzling Ace (4th)

She’s got that awful racing pattern, has no gate speed, but she has a decent motor on her. Yes, you can say she was weak late but bear in mind she had to come from a long way back and by the time she reached the 100m mark, she was out of petrol tickets. If she can sit closer, she’ll go close to winning a good race.

.@KPMcEvoy threads the needle aboard Zousain, kicking through the field for a very strong win in the Group 2 Champagne Classic. He's looking a very talented 2YO for @cwallerracing! pic.twitter.com/Yqg2XC3V6N — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) May 12, 2018

Race Eight Number 4 Care To Think (6th)

She's back 🇬🇧🇬🇧 English does battle with Le Romain & Redzel coming to line, but fights on to prevail in the final strides and take out the 2018 running of the Doomben 10,000. What a race to return to winning ways! pic.twitter.com/1Tx5wdF6Ib — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) May 12, 2018

Forgive

Cradle Mountain: 3/5 lame, clear excuses.

Villermont: 3-5 lame, explains the ordinary finale.

Tango Rain: Less said the better.

Falcool: First up, sat on a hot speed, tired late. He’ll improve off that.

Forget

My Paisann: Might have had enough this prep.

He Or She: Just not the same horse at all.

Noumea: Teasing, but ran a shocker here. He can warm the pine.

Oink: Thought he was out in time to win, but he didn’t. Becoming very costly.

Tatoosh: Done an outstanding job this prep but he raced like a tired horse today.

Azazel: Pass mark fresh but terrible here. No more for me.