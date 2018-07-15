The first season of the Gfinity Elite Series came to a close this afternoon, with the last of our three grand finals – Street Fighter – taking the stage.
Looking to win the club’s third championship, it was the Melbourne Order looking to continue their postseason resurgence and take home the big bucks.
They’d suffered some inconsistent performances this season, but were be comforted by the knowledge their best effort of the year was against their decider opponents.
They were up against Perth Ground Zero, who’d overcome a poor finish to the season to knock off the top-seeded Avant and make it through to the decider.
They came into this one as underdogs, but the season had been very even and they were confident of causing an upset.
Unfortunately for the men in green, it was mostly one-way traffic. The superstars of Melbourne flexed their muscle early and often, holding their nerve in the decisive rounds and running out convicing 4-1 winners.
Elite Series expert Stirling Coates’ said in his match preview that, given the wild nature of this season, it was anyone’s game.
He’s went for Perth to cause the upset with a 4-3 win, but it wasn’t to be.
|
Street Fighter V – Grand Final
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Sun Jul 15
|Melbourne Order vs Perth Ground Zero
|4:00 PM
5:10pm: And there it is! ROF absolutely shreds DookyT’s Akuma as Birdie. A very decsisive 2-0 victory in the fifth game sees his team claim the 4-1 victory and the inaugural Street Fighter championship!
5:05pm: Melbourne Order are on the brink now! TravisStyles dominates as Balrog against Rupps’ Mika in the first round and, while a great comeback in round two sends us to a decider, Styles is able to box the Ground Zero captain in the third round to claim a decisive win.
The series is now 3-1 in Order’s favour.
4:50pm: ROF proves far too strong for Rupps in the duel between the two skippers. His Birdie proves simply unapproachable for Rupps’ Mika and, as one-sided as it was, ROF probably had even more opportunities to punish some overcommitments.
His side now hold the 2-1 lead in the best of seven.
4:45pm: TravisStyles’ Balrog absolutely wipes the floor with Syo’s Ikumi in the first round, but Syo is able to level the match at 1-1 with a strong comeback in the second round.
It’s blow for blow in the decisive round three, but it’s TravisStyles who emerges with the victory – this series is tied 1-1.
4:35pm: DookyT’s Akuma wins two very down-to-the-wire rounds against Bug’s Ibuki to give Perth Ground Zero the 1-0 lead in this best of seven. Some great reversals to get out of the combos.
4:30pm: The teams are on stage and just about ready to kick this decider off.
4:00pm: Melbourne Order have taken home two of the three trophies on offer this weekend – can Perth Ground Zero take one off them? We’re about to get underway here at the Hoyts Gfinity Esports Arena.