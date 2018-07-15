The first season of the Gfinity Elite Series came to a close this afternoon, with the last of our three grand finals – Street Fighter – taking the stage.

Looking to win the club’s third championship, it was the Melbourne Order looking to continue their postseason resurgence and take home the big bucks.

They’d suffered some inconsistent performances this season, but were be comforted by the knowledge their best effort of the year was against their decider opponents.

They were up against Perth Ground Zero, who’d overcome a poor finish to the season to knock off the top-seeded Avant and make it through to the decider.

They came into this one as underdogs, but the season had been very even and they were confident of causing an upset.

Unfortunately for the men in green, it was mostly one-way traffic. The superstars of Melbourne flexed their muscle early and often, holding their nerve in the decisive rounds and running out convicing 4-1 winners.

Elite Series expert Stirling Coates’ said in his match preview that, given the wild nature of this season, it was anyone’s game.

He’s went for Perth to cause the upset with a 4-3 win, but it wasn’t to be.

Street Fighter V – Grand Final Date Teams Time Sun Jul 15 Melbourne Order vs Perth Ground Zero 4:00 PM

5:10pm: And there it is! ROF absolutely shreds DookyT’s Akuma as Birdie. A very decsisive 2-0 victory in the fifth game sees his team claim the 4-1 victory and the inaugural Street Fighter championship!

Perth @GroundZeroOCE's @JAM_Dooky was facing his demons in Melbourne @ORDER_army's @mgcROF and even though he fought hard, it was too much for the west coast side and Melbourne claimed the game and the series! pic.twitter.com/saosiYW4g5 — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

5:05pm: Melbourne Order are on the brink now! TravisStyles dominates as Balrog against Rupps’ Mika in the first round and, while a great comeback in round two sends us to a decider, Styles is able to box the Ground Zero captain in the third round to claim a decisive win.

The series is now 3-1 in Order’s favour.

The patience of Melbourne @ORDER_army's @MGC_TraviStyles wins out as the pressure is applied by Perth's @Oi_Rupps, his focus and ability to capitalise on the corner scoring Melbourne match point in the series! Up Next: PER @JAM_Dooky vs MEL @mgcROF https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/BE9GcIx0iF — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

4:50pm: ROF proves far too strong for Rupps in the duel between the two skippers. His Birdie proves simply unapproachable for Rupps’ Mika and, as one-sided as it was, ROF probably had even more opportunities to punish some overcommitments.

His side now hold the 2-1 lead in the best of seven.

The two captains faced off in Game Three with an aggressive start but Melbourne @ORDER_army's @mgcROF showed no mercy as he took the game in a clean 2 – 0 sweep! Melbourne take the lead in this Best-of-7 Up Next: PER @Oi_Rupps vs MEL @MGC_TraviStyles https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/BWnksb6K0w — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

4:45pm: TravisStyles’ Balrog absolutely wipes the floor with Syo’s Ikumi in the first round, but Syo is able to level the match at 1-1 with a strong comeback in the second round.

It’s blow for blow in the decisive round three, but it’s TravisStyles who emerges with the victory – this series is tied 1-1.

Perth's @LostSyo didn't go down without a fight but Melbourne @ORDER_army's @MGC_TraviStyles showcased again why he is the one to fear from the VIC side, taking Game Two 2 – 1 to equal the series score. Up Next: PER @Oi_Rupps vs MEL @mgcROF https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/7Xbi0RhNyd — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

4:35pm: DookyT’s Akuma wins two very down-to-the-wire rounds against Bug’s Ibuki to give Perth Ground Zero the 1-0 lead in this best of seven. Some great reversals to get out of the combos.

They were labelled as the underdogs but Perth @GroundZeroOCE's @JAM_Dooky claimed the stage in Game One as he wiped out @sifbug 2 – 0! Up Next: PER @LostSyo vs MEL @MGC_TraviStyles https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/wSk5C8W7GW — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

4:30pm: The teams are on stage and just about ready to kick this decider off.

Here are your #SFV Grand Finalists – Melbourne @ORDER_army vs Perth @GroundZeroOCE, who are you backing to take the Championship Title? Join us now on https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/Lo4hpu6G9B — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

Here are the game match-ups for the finals between Melbourne @ORDER_army vs Perth @GroundZeroOCE!

Does this change your predictions? https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/zmjTkh3uM7 — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

4:00pm: Melbourne Order have taken home two of the three trophies on offer this weekend – can Perth Ground Zero take one off them? We’re about to get underway here at the Hoyts Gfinity Esports Arena.