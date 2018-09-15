Behind the barriers: Five bets for Doomben and Morphettville Parks

Brisbane metro racing this Saturday continues at Doomben, while the Parks track at Morphettville is where Adelaide racing takes place. Here are my five plays across the two meetings.

Bet 1: Win – Doomben Race 2, number three: Raqeeq

I think anything over black figures will do. Chris Waller trains this stayer, who comes to Queensland after racing quite well in Sydney in recent times without winning, with a poor racing pattern and slow tempos being against him. That’s a query here, but his class will get him home.

Bet 2: Each-way – Doomben Race 3, number ten: Good Time Charlie

I don’t think you can go wrong backing this horse each-way. Two runs for the Michael Lakey stable have been rippers. Both were at the Sunny Coast, and the latest was when working home well over 1200 metres behind Tawfiq Boy. The concern is he might want further now and first look on the tighter track, but it’s hard to ignore what he’s produced this time in. Odds of $11 to $12 each way will do.

Bet 3: Win – Morphettville Parks Race 5, number six: Tamasa

I dare say this horse will be an anchor in a stack of multis. He’s got Group l talent, but whether it’s going to be seen this prep, I’m not sure. He resumed at Geelong a couple of Sundays ago, when he was unlucky not to win when held up early on in the straight, but when he was clear he absolutely savaged the line and just missed out on picking up Haunted. He just wins if he’s right.

Bet 4: Win – Morphettville Parks Race 6, number four: Astrological

I’m pretty keen on this Weir mare. She ran at Ballarat last Wednesday, where she got well back off the pace but finished off quite strongly to run second to Lady Cromac. Up to 1400 metres looks ideal, and despite this being a city race, the depth looks a touch inferior. I’m keen and I wouldn’t be surprised if she started favourite.

Bet 5: Win – Morphettville Parks Race 4, number four: Tan Tat Trusting

I think he can go on with it. Tony McEvoy trains this promising gelding, who was given a pearler by Stubby last time at this track and distance, getting ideal cover before presenting wider on the turn and letting down strongly to eventually wear down Moghul Empire. That form reads well for this so happy to be with him.