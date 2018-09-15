Behind the barriers: Five bets for Randwick

The star of Australian racing, Winx, will continue her charge towards a fourth Cox Plate when she lines up in the 1600-metre Colgate Optic White Stakes this Saturday. Here are my five plays across the meeting.

Bet 1: Each-way – Race 1, number four: Lifesaver

I think the odds of $6 to $7 are a touch of overs. Matty Dunn trains this quality five-year-old, who resumed over 1100 metres at Rosehill five weeks ago in a highway. He was given such a sweet steer, and after 150 metres it was game over. He took up a spot near the speed and was never getting beaten. From all reports he has come right on from that and should take a power of beating.

Bet 2: Each-way – Race 4, number two: Brave Smash

I think he’s clearly the forgotten horse. Darren Weir trains this bloke, who resumed a fortnight ago in the Heath at Caulfield where he was tucked in behind a slow speed, pulling a fraction in the run but was solid enough in defeat behind impressive winner Ball Of Muscle. Coming to Sydney, Bowman booked tells me there is intent to win, plus the recent jump out win was sharp. Happy to back him.

Bet 3: Place — Race 6, number seven: Egg Tart

Odds of $2.30 for her to place is very good. You can make a strong case that she should have won the Tramway when resuming a fortnight ago, but she just had no luck in the straight when appearing to be bolting. If we get a wet track in a few weeks, she’ll take some beating in the Caulfield Cup. I’m expecting her to get back and launch late.

Bet 4: Each-way – Race 8, number four: Libran

The gap between him and Avilius in the market is too big. He’s absolutely flying this time in. He resumed in the Winx Stakes and produced some of the best late splits behind the great mare before going to the Chelmsford, where once again his late splits were outstanding behind Unforgotten. That’s the right form for this, and he should be ready to go third up. Odds of around $7 to $8 are fine.

Bet 5: Each-way – Race 9, number 11: Single Bullet

I reckon at double figures he’s worth a ticket in the get out. He’s a son of Not A Single Doubt for the Gary Portelli team who resumed over 1100 metres at Rosehill three weeks ago where I thought Tye gave the horse every chance, but the wet track played against him and he couldn’t dash with the big weight when third to Za Zi Ba. He looked sharp in a recent trial and on firmer footing. He can bounce back.