When is Winx racing today? 2018 George Main Stakes live stream, TV guide, full field

Winx will be looking to record her 27th consecutive racing victory when she competes at the 2018 George Main Stakes. This is The Roar’s guide on when she’s racing and where to watch it.

Race start time is scheduled for 3:15pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 15 as the champion Mare aims to win her 20th straight Group 1 race.

After breaking the Australian record for most consecutive wins, Winx is the raging favourite with the bookies and has become a national sensation, with everyone eager to see how far she can go before her winning stream finally ends.

Her trainer Chris Waller has contributed 15 of the 22 horses nominated for the 1600m race.

Key race information: George Main Stakes

Date: Saturday, 15 September

Race Time: 3:15pm (AEST)

Venue: Randwick Racecourse, Sydney

TV: Live, Channel 7, Sky Racing 1, Sky Thoroughbred Central

Online: Live, 7Plus, Foxtel App

Betting: Winx $1.15, Le Romain $12, Unforgotten $15

Broadcast information

If you want to follow Winx continue her incredible winning run, there are free-to-air, pay TV and online options to do so.

Channel 7 will be broadcasting the race live as part of its coverage of all of Saturday’s racing events, including the Flemington Stakes.

Their coverage of the entire afternoon will begin at 12pm (AEST).

Sky Racing 1 and Sky Thoroughbred Central will also have Saturday’s action live for Foxtel subscribers.

Otherwise, you can also catch the race live online on 7Plus as Winx looks to make it 27 straight.

Full field

1. Le Romain – barrier 2

2. Who Shot Thebarman – barrier 1

3. It’s Somwhat – barrier 5

4. Religify – barrier 7

5. Ace High – barrier 8

6. Winx – barrier 3

7. Edd Tart – barrier 6

8. Unforgotten – barrier 4