Behind the barriers: Five bets for Tuesday, 20 November

There are just three race meetings on Tuesday, but I’m really keen on one at Dubbo. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet 1: Each-way – Dubbo Race 4, number two: The Frick

I was hoping the bookies had missed him, and I think they have. He didn’t handle the wet track first up, then second up the track at Coonabarabran was a joke. His last start was over 1400 metres here, where he was last in the run and never really looked likely but made up a stack of ground. He drops back to 58 grade and gets gate one, so he can sit closer. The blinkers go on again, which saw the horse turn his form around when they last went on.

Bet: $50 each way at $6.5 to win, $2.30 to place (TAB)

Bet 2: Win – Rockhampton Race 2 number one: Adsum

He’s the good thing of the day up north. Lindsay Hatch trains him. He resumed over 950 metres at Moree, where he just got run off his legs but was sound late in defeat. That form was franked at Scone on Monday via Anaita. At 1300 metres on a bigger track run under the belt – and the depth here isn’t strong – I’m keen on him.

Bet: $50 win at $2.40 (Bet365)

Bet 2: Each-way – Rockhampton Race 4, number one: Clappers

He’s worth a throw at the stumps each way. Glenda Bell trains this gelding, which hasn’t raced since 25 October over the 1050 metres here, where he got too far back but did make up ground very late behind the in-form Lucky Clover. I like him up in trip, and hopefully he can sit a touch closer in the run from the draw.

Bet: $10 win at $20; $20 place at $5 (Sportsbet)

Bet 4: Win – Tatura Race 2, number three: Brother Paul

It’s a tricky meeting at Tatura, but I think he’s one of the better bets. Shaun Dwyer trains this gelding, which debuted at Werribee back in May and was solid enough in defeat behind Fight For Victory in a maiden that has produced four winners. His recent Benalla trial was quite encouraging, and it’s good to see early market support with this stable.

Bet: $40 win at $3.10 (Neds)

Bet 5: Win – Tatura Race 6, number one: Mia Georgia

She’s well placed here by Archie Alexander. Her last couple of runs have been strong enough in a couple of handy 64 races against the mares, the latest at Geelong behind a handy mare in Shrouded In Mist. Back to 58 grade, back to this level of a meeting, and with the claim for a ripping rider in Alana Kelly, odds of $3.50 or thereabouts are more than acceptable.

Bet: $30 win at $3.30 (Sportsbet)

All odds correct at the time of writing. Gamble responsibly.