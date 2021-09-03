Harness racing selections: Friday, September 3

There are two meetings to look at on Friday, with my attention at Wagga and Newcastle. The best bets for the respective programs are down below.

Wagga

Best bet: Race 9, number 8, Four Starzzz Forsa

It’s been a while between wins but he seemingly is bursting to win again and he gets a great chance here despite a tricky wide gate. He has finished runner-up his past two and each time has been very gallant in defeat. Despite the wide gate he can cross, lead and prove hard to beat.

Next-best: Race 8, number 7, Are Doubleyou

The gate makes things tricky but he is ready to win for David Kennedy. The last few runs have come here, good from the back two back before being somewhat luckless the last start. From the gate, they will press forward to try and find a spot. Hopefully he can get cover and be the one they have to beat.

Value: Race 3, number 1, Complicated

The overall record doesn’t scream out of a horse that is a coming winner, but she can run a positive race at odds from the pole. She hasn’t exactly had soft gates to use in recent runs but that all changes here with gate, so should she land leaders back, she’s in with a shout.

Newcastle

Best Bet: Race 1, number 3, Chappystreetnorth

He’s a two-year-old taking on the older horses, but he looks a very nice prospect for Mitch Chapple who also drives and he should make it 3/3. He looked awesome in the first two starts/wins, bolting up each time and backing it up on the clock. He looks city class for sure and can confirm that with a win here off the back of an outstanding trial win at Maitland.

Next-best: Race 6, number 1, Dance With Sue

If she can hold a forward spot from the pole and ideally lead, she’ll take beating. This is a Clayton Harmey-trained filly that has steadily got better with each outing and was quite good from off the speed here last time out when second. The depth here is on the thin side and she looks to have the most progression.

Value: Race 9, number 9, Casual River

She should get a cheap run on the pegs and could be dangerous at a price with clear air. She ran here last week when getting a solid run in transit after working early but couldn’t quite finish it off when fifth. She’ll get three pegs at worst, hopefully behind the leader, does no work and can fill a place at odds.