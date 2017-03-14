Favourites come out worse for wear after Golden Slipper barrier draw

The Golden Slipper final barrier draw has been revealed for the big race on Saturday with plenty of big movements coming out of the draw, including pre-race favourites Houtzen and She Will Reign coming out worse for wear leading into the $3.5 million race.

Houtzen has been leading into the race as favourite just ahead of She Will Reign, with the Toby Edmonds-trained filly being undefeated from four runs in her short career.

However, Edmonds has admitted the task will become a touch more difficult after drawing out wide in barrier 16, leaving the filly with plenty of work to do in the opening half of the race coming around the outside.

“The barrier makes us more hopeful than confident now. If she drew better I would have been confident… It’s up to Jeff [Lloyd] now. She’s got great gate speed.”

All is not lost for Houtzen, though. Jockey Jeff Lloyd rode her to perfection in the Magic Millions at the Gold Coast in January despite drawing a ridiculous barrier 21, smoking the field out of the gate around the outside to take the win.

She Will Reign has also been pushed out a touch with the bookies after picking out barrier 13, leaving the field wide open for a host of other runners.

Catchy is shaping up to be a new contender after snagging barrier seven, while the previous outside chance of Pariah has been bumped up after drawing barrier four, firming up in the bookies market with a real chance now to score a second win from four races.

Tulip and Formality sit in next to each other at barriers 11 and 10 respectively as the next best thing across the field coming out of the draw.

Houtzen and She Will Reign have the chance to shuffle up two barriers to shorten their chances if emergencies Showtime and The Mission don’t run, which is highly likely at this stage.

First emergency Chauffer will make absolutely zip difference haveing drawn the widest barrier out at 19.

The Slipper is the richest race in the world for two-year-olds and is one of the major drawcards on the Australian racing calendar every year for fans, trainers and owners alike with $2 million up for grabs for the winner.