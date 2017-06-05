Egg Tart on the Winx trail

Champion trainer Chris Waller could be looking at another Winx after his filly Egg Tart took out the Queensland Oaks on Saturday, making it six wins in a row since November last year.

A blistering finish on the outside line at Doomben over the weekend gave the three-year-old a length and a half win over Pygmy and Oklahoma Girl to take the Oaks.

She’s mirrored another Waller-trained champion in Winx, who is currently sitting on a 17-race winning streak, a streak that was catapulted by a win at the Queensland Oaks back in 2015.

That win was number two of the current run but Egg Tart is already at half a dozen with no signs of slowing down after taking out the Schweppes Oaks less than a month ago as well.

“It was quite a remarkable win,” jockey Kerrin McEvoy said of Egg Tart’s win on Saturday.

“She’s got that superb ability to be able to settle well and sprint really quickly to get out of a rearward position to a dominant one quite quickly.

“Once I pressed the button yesterday (Saturday), she showed a good turn of foot, and I was pretty confident within 2-3 strides of when I asked her that I was going to win the race.”

Egg Tart is the filly of renowned stud stallion Sebring and dam Mrs Windsor.

She had a nervous start to her career as a two-year-old, taking a fourth place finish in her debut run before picking up her first place finish at Warwick Farm one day after turning three.

It’s been nothing but dominant since then, having not tasted defeat once in her last six starts to sit with a very impressive 8-6-0-1 record.

What makes the streak more impressive is the variety involved, not becoming a trick pony and showing off an immense range, taking six wins from six different tracks.

As well as the aforementioned Doomben and Warwick Farm, Egg tart has tasted success at Canterbury Park, Morphettville, Newcastle and Flemington.

She has wins across four states in just seven months while being undefeated in that same period.

“She’s only a small-framed filly, and there could be more improvement to come, so there’s plenty of upside to her that’s for sure,” said McEvoy.

While still a long way from the stunning run of Winx that has captivated the racing community, Egg Tart is showing all the signs of becoming a true champion and one of this nation’s biggest talents on the track.