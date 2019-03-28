Rosehill quaddie preview: March 30th

Switching things up this week and taking my quaddie preview over to Rosehill where we have a pretty solid card, the wet track may put a little dampener on things but it should still be a great day’s racing, so let’s get stuck into it.

First leg – Vinery Stud Stakes 2000m

1-Nakeeta Jane been very good this preparation winning two from three starts her only defeat coming behind The Autumn Sun and Fundamentalist where she was third on that occasion. The only query is that she has never been on a wet track.

3-Verry Elleegant, ran well first up at Flemington behind Amphitrite only finishing a length behind her which is pretty good form, she then travelled back up to Rosehill where she was awesome on the wet track and bolting in, clearly the horse to beat. If you wanted to cut another leg of the quaddie down I would be standing her out.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

4-Aristia is third up here and has had two solid runs this preparation already one of those was here at Rosehill where she finished third in the race won by Verry Elleegant, which was the only time she has been on a heavy track and she ran well. She has a touch of class about her and you know she will get the trip.

7-Qafila resumed with a nice win at Caulfield she then travelled to Rosehill to run in the race won by Verry Elleegant which was the first time she had been on a heavy track, she ran well for her fourth placing. If she gets through the ground well she will be a good chance to upset the more fancied runners.

8-Pohutukawa has a touch of class about her and since stepping up in distance she has run well; last start she won a handy race at Kembla Grange where she was awesome on the heavy track.

Suggestions: 1-3-4-6-7-8

Second leg – Kia Tancred Stakes 2400m

Going with the one runner here who is on the back up after running and winning last weekend and what an awesome win it was on the heavy track at Rosehill in the Group 1 race. 1 Avilius has been excellent bar his fifth at Flemington where he had genuine excuses that day, last week he was just awesome winning on the heavy track in fine style, steps up in distance but it shouldn’t be a worry.

Suggestions: 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Third leg – PFD Doncaster Prelude 1500m

2-Siege of Quebec is second up here and resumed with a handy fifth not beaten all that far in a handy race at Newcastle won by Princess Posh, then was sent back to the trials and won that trial. The only query here is the wet track, he only had one start on the heavy track for no result.

3-Tom Melbourne won well first up at Randwick and we all thought this could be the turning point for him, but since then he has struggled albeit one of those starts was behind Winx, look for him to improve here and he has had one start for one win on the heavy track.

5-Mask of Time has resumed with two excellent runs at Rosehill the most recent of those was behind a smart horse in Fifty Stars where he wasn’t beaten all that far and that was his only start on a heavy track, look for him to run well again.

7-Kaonic has had a couple of solid runs this preparation, he also comes through the Fifty Stars race where he finished fourth on that occasion which was a pretty good run, the only query is the heavy track.

8-Seaway struggled last start behind Fifty Stars, I assume something went amiss that day because it was just so bad for a horse of his ability, willing to forgive him here and should be running a nice race.



Suggestions: 2-3-5-7-8

Last leg – The Championship On Sale Handicap 1400m BM88

5-Zourkhan resumes here where he has a handy first up record with seven starts for one win and five minor placings, two wins last preparation came on a heavy track, he can run well.

7-Mahalangur is second up here and has won second up in the past, in fact he did it last preparation on a soft track. His last start performance was good at Rosehill behind Star of The Seas where he finished second on that occasion, gets through the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8-Renewal is second up here and has won second up in the past, resumed with a nice win at Randwick where he was too good for Piracy that day, the only query is the wet ground but he has won and placed on a soft track with one start on a heavy track for no result.

9-Spring Charlie resumed with a nice placing at Hawkesbury where he finished second on that occasion and was beaten by a very short margin, they then took him to trial at Wyong which he won in nice style, had one start for one win on the soft.

10-Star of The Seas has been good this preparation with two second placings and a win which came last start at Rosehill on a heavy track which was the first time he had seen a heavy track, is still only lightly raced so expect some improvement with him, should run well.

11-Who’s Knocking has earned her chance in town with some solid runs at Canberra this preparation, where she has won twice and placed second in a good race last start, has had two starts for two wins on a soft track; she can run a nice race.

Suggestions: 5-7-8-9-10-11