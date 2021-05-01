Harness racing selections: Saturday, May 1

There are two meetings to look at this Saturday night, with Albion Park and Melton getting my focus. Below are the best bets for the respective programs.

Albion Park

Best bet: Race 2, Number 1, Taroona Bromac

If this was over a longer trip, no betting. But even over the mile, she has the quality to beat them. She was on her back last Saturday at Menangle and nothing went right for her. She should have been in the finish, going close to winning, but luck wasn’t with her. She should hold the front and prove hard to run down.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Next best: Race 8, Number 1, Ragnaar

I am hoping for sustained speed from the front. That was the case when this horse ran here last Saturday, showing brilliant early toe from the wide gate to find the front and from there, he was just too good and too tough. From the pole, this horse should hold the front once again and be the one they have to get past.

Value: Race Nine Number 8 Mach Le More

Hopefully I can get an each-way price about this horse. He had the sit behind the speed when racing here last Friday. He got the run of the race before getting clear late and just missing out when a narrow second. If he can land leaders back once again, he’ll take beating, hopefully at a decent price.

Melton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best bet: Race 7, Number 4, Expensive Ego

It should be pretty straight forward with this horse. He lands in front and controls, and then in the last 800 metres, he uses his world-class speed to put them to the sword. He’s a star of Australian harness racing and with no Lochnivar Dan at the moment, he’s probably the best we’ve got. This horse finds the front and is too good.

Next best: Race 3, Number 9, Spellbound

This should be a painless watch. This is a high class mare from NZ who was stunning when winning here fresh last Saturday night, sitting back off the speed before unleashing a powerful finishing burst and the race was over in a few strides. She’ll likely go around short, so perhaps anchor her in multis.

Value: Race 5, Number 1, Blaster Ranger

His best is good enough to run a cheeky race at odds. This horse was an impressive winner two back at Ouyen before going to Mildura where he just did way too much work in the run-on speed and tired badly late. He is better than that and from the pole, he should do no work. And at big odds, this horse is worth a speck.