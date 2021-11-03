Melbourne Cup hero Twilight Payment farewells racing

The 2020 Irish-trained Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment has run his last race and will spend retirement in Australia.

One of seven Melbourne Cup winners for businessman Lloyd Williams, Twilight Payment finished 11th of 23 runners in Tuesday’s race.

Twilight Payment was attempting to become the fifth horse to go back-to-back in Australia’s greatest race but ran below his best as topweight after a tardy start.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The veteran stayer raced out of Joseph O’Brien’s all-conquering stable for the past three seasons and gave the tyro Irish trainer his second Melbourne Cup success 12 months ago.

One of the outsiders in 2020, Twilight Payment staved off Tiger Moth in running one of the fastest times in Cup history.

Twilight Payment will take up residence at Living Legends, a retirement farm for high-profile thoroughbreds on the outskirts of Melbourne

Advertisement

A starter in the past three Melbourne Cups, Twilight Payment won nine races and amassed almost $6 million in prize money.

The nine-year-old will join two of Williams’s other Cup winners, Efficient (2007) and Aamandin (2016), at Living Legends.

“He has brought so much excitement to our ownership group, families and friends,” Williams’s son and part-owner Nick tweeted.

© AAP