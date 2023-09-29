Wallabies DIY player ratings from loss to Wales: TWENTY-THREE fails as captain, fullback nightmares sum up dark day

We had a suspicion it was coming – and your votes confirmed it.

For the first time in The Roar‘s long history of DIY player ratings, all 23 Wallabies who took on Wales on Monday morning at the Rugby World Cup turned in a fail grade – that is, an average score of below 5.

And having capitulated spectacularly to officially kill off their World Cup hopes and send Australian Rugby plunging into disarray, we can’t exactly blame you.

But even amidst the sea of horror scores, several stand out: captain Dave Porecki’s average of 2.85 in a nightmare outing as skipper; Ben Donaldson rivalling Carter Gordon’s disasterclass against Fiji with a 2.5, and Jordan Petaia’s 2.92 the worst of a very, very bad bunch.

You weren’t sympathetic when it came to the subs, either – none had a higher average than Fraser McReight’s 3.69, while half of the eight, including veteran Nic White and polarising pair Gordon and Suliasi Vunivalu, had more 1 votes than for any other number.

Yikes.

Wallabies player ratings from loss to Wales

1. Angus Bell

Average score: 4.40

Most common rating: 4 (23.5%)

2. Dave Porecki (c)

Average score: 2.85

Most common rating: 3 (24%)

3. James Slipper

Average score: 4.22

Most common rating: 4 (22.9%)

4. Nick Frost

Average score: 4.57

Most common rating: 5 (25.9%)

5. Richie Arnold

Average score: 3.31

Most common rating: 3 (24.3%)

6. Rob Leota

Average score: 3.54

Most common rating: 3 (25.1%)

7. Tom Hooper

Average score: 3.33

Most common rating: 4 (29.7%)

8. Rob Valetini

Average score: 4.64

Most common rating: 5 (27.5%)

9. Tate McDermott

Average score: 4.12

Most common rating: 5 (21.6%)

10. Ben Donaldson

Average score: 2.50

Most common rating: 1 (31.7%)

11. Marika Koroibete

Average score: 3.50

Most common rating: 3 (23.5%)

12. Samu Kerevi

Average score: 3.21

Most common rating: 3 (26.1%)

13. Jordan Petaia

Average score: 2.92

Most common rating: 1 (23.9%)

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

Average score: 4.19

Most common rating: 5 (31.2%)

15. Andrew Kellaway

Average score: 4.15

Most common rating: 5 (27.9%)

Reserves

16. Matt Faessler (Sub on in 59th minute)

Average score: 2.94

Most common rating: 2 (25.7%)

17. Blake Schoupp (Sub on in 67th minute)

Average score: 2.51

Most common rating: 2 (29.1%)

18. Pone Fa’amausili (Sub on in 40th minute)

Average score: 2.16

Most common rating: 1 (34.9%)

19. Matt Philip (Sub on in 65th minute)

Average score: 3.27

Most common rating: 3 (22.7%)

20. Fraser McReight (Sub on in 49th minute)

Average score: 3.69

Most common rating: 4 (22.8%)

21. Nic White (Sub on in 67th minute)

Average score: 3.28

Most common rating: 1 (24.2%)

22. Carter Gordon (Sub on in 52nd minute)

Average score: 2.97

Most common rating: 1 (22.6%)

23. Suliasi Vunivalu (Sub on in 59th minute)

Average score: 2.70

Most common rating: 1 (27%)