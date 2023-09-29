Wallabies DIY player ratings from loss to Wales: TWENTY-THREE fails as captain, fullback nightmares sum up dark day

DENIED (sort of): Jones finally addresses Japan job report but a big question still remains
It's taken four days and some elite obfuscation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, but he's finally denied he "applied" for the vacant job as…
We had a suspicion it was coming – and your votes confirmed it.
For the first time in The Roar‘s long history of DIY player ratings, all 23 Wallabies who took on Wales on Monday morning at the Rugby World Cup turned in a fail grade – that is, an average score of below 5.
And having capitulated spectacularly to officially kill off their World Cup hopes and send Australian Rugby plunging into disarray, we can’t exactly blame you.
But even amidst the sea of horror scores, several stand out: captain Dave Porecki’s average of 2.85 in a nightmare outing as skipper; Ben Donaldson rivalling Carter Gordon’s disasterclass against Fiji with a 2.5, and Jordan Petaia’s 2.92 the worst of a very, very bad bunch.
You weren’t sympathetic when it came to the subs, either – none had a higher average than Fraser McReight’s 3.69, while half of the eight, including veteran Nic White and polarising pair Gordon and Suliasi Vunivalu, had more 1 votes than for any other number.
Yikes.
1. Angus Bell
Average score: 4.40
Most common rating: 4 (23.5%)
2. Dave Porecki (c)
Average score: 2.85
Most common rating: 3 (24%)
3. James Slipper
Average score: 4.22
Most common rating: 4 (22.9%)
4. Nick Frost
Average score: 4.57
Most common rating: 5 (25.9%)
5. Richie Arnold
Average score: 3.31
Most common rating: 3 (24.3%)
6. Rob Leota
Average score: 3.54
Most common rating: 3 (25.1%)
7. Tom Hooper
Average score: 3.33
Most common rating: 4 (29.7%)
8. Rob Valetini
Average score: 4.64
Most common rating: 5 (27.5%)
9. Tate McDermott
Average score: 4.12
Most common rating: 5 (21.6%)
10. Ben Donaldson
Average score: 2.50
Most common rating: 1 (31.7%)
11. Marika Koroibete
Average score: 3.50
Most common rating: 3 (23.5%)
12. Samu Kerevi
Average score: 3.21
Most common rating: 3 (26.1%)
13. Jordan Petaia
Average score: 2.92
Most common rating: 1 (23.9%)
14. Mark Nawaqanitawase
Average score: 4.19
Most common rating: 5 (31.2%)
15. Andrew Kellaway
Average score: 4.15
Most common rating: 5 (27.9%)
Reserves
16. Matt Faessler (Sub on in 59th minute)
Average score: 2.94
Most common rating: 2 (25.7%)
17. Blake Schoupp (Sub on in 67th minute)
Average score: 2.51
Most common rating: 2 (29.1%)
18. Pone Fa’amausili (Sub on in 40th minute)
Average score: 2.16
Most common rating: 1 (34.9%)
19. Matt Philip (Sub on in 65th minute)
Average score: 3.27
Most common rating: 3 (22.7%)
20. Fraser McReight (Sub on in 49th minute)
Average score: 3.69
Most common rating: 4 (22.8%)
21. Nic White (Sub on in 67th minute)
Average score: 3.28
Most common rating: 1 (24.2%)
22. Carter Gordon (Sub on in 52nd minute)
Average score: 2.97
Most common rating: 1 (22.6%)
23. Suliasi Vunivalu (Sub on in 59th minute)
Average score: 2.70
Most common rating: 1 (27%)