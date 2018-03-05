St George Illawarra Dragons 2018 season preview

The Dragons led the competition for eight Rounds in 2017 before imploding to miss the finals.

With the acquisitions of James Graham and Ben Hunt can the Red V finally get back to being a serious contender after years in the wilderness?

Last season

Ninth, 12 wins, 12 losses, 533 points scored, 450 points against

Last five seasons

14th, 11th, eighth, 11th, ninth

2017 review

The Dragons would have been very disappointed to miss the finals, finishing in ninth spot, despite leading the competition after eight rounds.

However, we should bear in mind that this side came into 2018 as the second favourites for the wooden spoon and exceeded many people’s expectations. Of course there will be intense disappointment, and rightly so, given they only had to beat the Bulldogs in the final round to qualify in seventh place.

The Dragons finished the 2017 regular season with the third best points differential in the competition, meaning they suffered a few costly close losses in games they should have won. I enjoyed their style of football a lot more last season, with less slow and predictable set plays and a more direct style of football, with plenty of off loads and second phase play.

2018 gains: James Graham (Bulldogs), Ben Hunt (Broncos), Jeremy Latimore (Sharks), Darren Nicholls (Panthers), Mitch Allgood (Wakefield Trinity)

2018 losses: Josh Dugan (Sharks), Russell Packer (Wests Tigers), Mose Masoe (Hull Kingston Rovers), Will Matthews (Widnes Vikings), Tyrone McCarthy (Salford Red Devils), Taane Milne (Wests Tigers), Josh McCrone (Toronto Wolfpack), Drew Hutchison (Leigh Centurions), Siliva Havili (Raiders)

I think the Dragons have done really well in the player market, picking up two big name signings in Ben Hunt and James Graham. While Hunt will have plenty of pressure on him to perform, I think he will enjoy that, as he never seemed to have the full faith of Wayne Bennett in Brisbane.

James Graham, I believe, will have a new lease of life this year. There is no doubt he is an inspirational leader and will be a great influence off the paddock, however looked weighed down, and his form dipped, last season at the Bulldogs. I think it was a good move for the Dragons not to offer Josh Dugan a big-money deal as I don’t think he has been great value for them overall. He averages 17 games a year, and last season his form was patchy, and I think his best years as a strike player are probably behind him.

Coach – Paul McGregor

I think Paul McGregor is once again one of the most under pressure coaches in the game heading into 2018. McGregor has mentioned in the press that he finally has the roster he wants in his fourth full season in charge, so there really can’t be any excuses this season.

I actually thought McGregor did a decent job last season, however the fact they led the competition after eight rounds, and failed to make the finals from there, was a black mark against his name.

McGregor now has a pretty decent roster at his disposal, so Saints’ fans will be expecting a positive brand of football this season. Saints’ fans are harsh taskmasters though, and they will be wondering whether McGregor has the personality to steer a big club back to the Promised Land, given another late season fade out.

Anything less than a top eight finish and I think McGregor is probably a shot duck.

Most important player

Ben Hunt. You don’t sign a contract worth over $5 million for five seasons if you are not going to be the most important player at the Red V for this year, and perhaps a few years to come.

Hunt will be expected to form a deadly halves combination with Gareth Widdop, after Widdop excelled last season as the chief playmaker.

The Red V really have not had a dominant half since Jamie Soward was at his best between 2009-2011, and the fact they have only made the finals once since 2011 shows why they were desperate to fill a void at halfback.

Ben Hunt had an outstanding 2015, however his form at the Broncos was patchy over the past couple of seasons, and the question remains whether he can move to Sydney and elevate his name to become one of the premier playmakers in the game and lead the Dragons back towards another premiership.

2018 Likely Side – 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Jason Nightingale, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Nene MacDonald, 6. Gareth Widdop (C), 7. Ben Hunt, 8. Paul Vaughan, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. James Graham, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack De Belin. Bench – 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Leeson Ah Mau, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Luciano Leilua

2018 verdict – fourth

I think the Dragons have the potential to be a very good side in 2018, so I am tipping them as a surprise packet to make the top four.

I think Graham will be great for them in terms of some genuine leadership at the club when they are involved in some of those close games.

I also think Ben Hunt can form a really good combination with Gareth Widdop, which should make this side hard to contain on both sides of the field.

I think Matt Dufty can be an upgrade on Josh Dugan at fullback, given his speed, and hopefully having put on a bit more size over the off-season.

Their back row is the real strength of the team with Frizell and De Belin in particular very damaging ball runners.

Last year, as the Dragons’ challenge fizzled out, Gareth Widdop started to burn out, whereas this season his combination with Ben Hunt will ensure this side have different avenues to the try line.

I think this side can physically dominate sides as well as having the size across the park and strike power to be a real point scoring threat. I am tipping this is the Red V’s best season in a number of years as they sneak into the top four with 15 wins.

Eddie’s ladder

Fourth: St George Illawarra Dragons

Fifth: Canberra RaidersSixth: Manly Warringah Sea EaglesSeventh: Brisbane BroncosEighth: Penrith PanthersNinth: Parramatta EelsTenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors