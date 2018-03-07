Sydney Roosters 2018 season preview

The Roosters have won three minor premierships and made four preliminary finals in the past five years, yet haven’t won the grand final since 2013. Can James Tedesco and Cooper Cronk’s big-money moves put them over the edge?

Last season

Fourth, 16 wins, eight Losses, 496 Points Scored, 457 Points Conceded (Lost Prelim Final)

Last five seasons

Premiers (1st regular season), preliminary final (1st regular season), preliminary final (1st regular season), 15th, preliminary final (second regular season).

2017 review

The Roosters managed to right their ship from a disastrous 2016, bouncing back from 15th to second after an off-season makeover, including the signings of Luke Keary and Michael Gordon.

However, despite the side’s excellent regular season, they were disappointing in losing the preliminary final against the Cowboys at Allianz Stadium, as they entered the game as heavy favourites – emphasising their underwhelming returns in big games.

The side looked fantastic when at their best, with a vibrant attack, however they also had the ability to shoot themselves in the foot, with dumb errors and penalties proving their downfall in close matches.

2018 gains

James Tedesco (Tigers – 2021), Cooper Cronk (Storm – 2019), Reece Robinson (NSW Waratahs – 2018), Frank-Paul Nuuausala (Wigan)

2018 losses

Kane Evans (Eels), Aidan Guerra (Knights), Liam Knight (Raiders), Connor Watson (Knights), Paul Carter, Brenden Santi, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), Michael Gordon (Titans), Grant Garvey (released)

Tedesco will bring a dimension to the club’s attack that Gordon couldn’t, with his electric speed and ball running ability. He is quite possibly the best signing of any club all summer.

However, that wasn’t their biggest splash as they also managed to pull two-time premiership winner and Origin legend Cooper Cronk.

Cronk brings outstanding professionalism and culture to a club that has been a bit loose at times. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Sydney fishbowl, as well as the Bondi boys’ style of play. Cronk has had the luxury of Cameron Smith feeding him the ball his whole career in Craig Bellamy’s system, and the move outside of that throws up question marks.

The loss of Mitchell Pearce was probably inevitable when they brought in Cronk, however it was messy to a player who has served the club so well. Pearce would have had plenty of close mates in that dressing room, and the way he essentially was pushed aside might have taken some aback.

Plenty of experience was lost with the likes of Aidan Guerra and Gordon moving on. If injuries strike, they don’t have the quality depth they had in previous years.

Head coach – Trent Robinson

Trent Robinson has risen from relative obscurity as a rookie in 2013, to be one of the premier coaches in the game.

Generally calm, considered and thoughtful, his demeanour is often offset by some of the chaos that surrounds the Bondi club. Despite leading them to a premiership in his first season, the lack of grand final wins since was likely why Robinson plumped for Cronk – to get that controlled head in a big game.

The pressure is on Robinson to deliver this year, given the arrivals of Cronk and Tedesco to an already strong roster. Another title is what their period of sustained regular-season successes need.

Most important player – Cooper Cronk

If Cronk can get everyone on board – on and off the field – the Roosters have the most talent in the competition and can deliver where they fell short last season.

However, if they don’t make the grand final, this signing will be considered a failure, given Cronk is 34 and Pearce was virtually forced out the door to accommodate him.

Cronk has the headstrong mentality and belief to rise to the challenge, however he is out of his comfort zone.

2018 side

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Dylan Napa 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Isaac Liu

14. Ryan Matterson 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 17. Nat Butcher 18 Frank-Paul Nuuasuala

Verdict – second

If this back line fires, then all teams are going to have their work cut out to go with them. I’m not 100 per cent sold that Cronk will be an upgrade on Pearce, purely as a halfback, however his control of big matches is proven. Tedesco should relish running off the likes of Cronk and Keary, and could have an unbelievable season if he stays fit. Even someone like Latrell Mitchell has so much improvement in him if he’s fit and focused.

The pack has a few doubts about it, given their meek performances at the back end of last season. Jake Friend has gone off the boil the past couple of seasons and his attacking threat has been dulled. With Dylan Napa off contract, and with no Angus Crichton until 2019, they can’t afford too many injuries if they want to dominate the stronger sides in the middle of the field. Their back row is not overly strong and their bench is reasonable rather than dynamic.

At their best, this team is clearly good enough to win the competition. However, some mental scars from previous series will have to be overcome. Most of all, they need to learn to be disciplined and make fewer errors in big moments. Last year they had the talent, but not the composure under pressure.

This side will finish in second spot, with 16 or 17 wins, but what they do in September will define them.